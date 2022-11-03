Strictly’s Tess Daly looks unrecognisable with platinum hair in rhinestone bustier Who knew Tess was a Y2K style icon?

Tess Daly's dazzling outfits never fail to mesmerise Strictly Come Dancing fans each Saturday night as she lights up the ballroom alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 53-year-old star paid homage to her most iconic on-screen fashion moments through the years. Sharing clips from her style evolution, including an enchanting rainbow ballgown and a vampy velvet mini dress, Tess' proved her reign as one of the best-dressed ladies on TV.

WATCH: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in clips from her style evolution

Making her own take on the current TikTok trend: "How I feel about certain design choices with little to no explanation," a video that sees the user rating a chosen category, Tess shared several of her iconic outfits.

"I’ve had some looks over the years," wrote the star in the caption. Tess looked unrecognisable in one photo, which pictured the mother-of-two donning a Cinderella-blue bustier encrusted with hundreds of rhinestones across a sweetheart neckline.

Tess had a total A Cinderella Story moment in this satin bustier

The TV star slipped into low-rise white jeans and kitten heels to complete her punk-princess aesthetic. Sporting a platinum blonde choppy bob, Tess' Y2K wardrobe moment was a playful glimpse at millennial dressing in the noughties.

Another photo pictured Tess on the set of SM:TV rocking a plum-hued bustier with corset strap detailing and khaki cargo pants. She accessorized with a glitzy chandelier necklace and stud earrings.

The then-children's TV host wore her honey-blonde hair in voluminous curls, sporting a dramatic bronzer and smokey eyeliner makeup look.

Fans couldn't help but react to the Strictly star's video, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts. "Part of the Strictly enjoyment is seeing what you are wearing, you nail it every Saturday night," commented one fan, as another penned: "That red dress is stunning…. You totally did that justice."

Tess' daring outfits enchant Strictly fans every Saturday

"You look beautiful in everything. Not many get to wear beautiful clothes like these," wrote a third fan.

It's safe to say Tess' style has come a long way since the days of her rhinestone-encrusted bustiers and Britney-inspired cargos, but she's still our style icon!

