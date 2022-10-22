Tess Daly looked spectacular as celebrities took to floor on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday evening. The 53-year-old star stole the show in a thigh-skimming metallic mini dress.

Fashion fans swooned when the gorgeous mum-of-two shared a peek of her Saturday night outfit on Instagram. Tess donned a stunning metallic number featuring heavy embellishment, and completed the figure-flattering ensemble with strappy silver heels.

Tess's 800k Instagram fans love to discover what she will wear ahead of time and last Saturday she rocked a red velvet suit and matching satin blouse from Reiss, a high-street favourite among many celebrities including Amanda Holden.

On Saturday night, Tess was joined by co-presenter Claudia Winkleman, 50, who rocked a bold white suit, and together they looked fabulous as they cheered on Fleur East, Helen Skelton and all the other fan favourites.

Tess can really rock red

Tess has presenter has previously told HELLO! how in awe she is of the fantastic Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe department. She said: "The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, men's shirts have like a bodice sewn into them that fastens underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

Gushing enthusiastically, Tess revealed some major insights into the men's fashion, too. "For example, if a guy on the show does the rumba, you have to think about the amount of activity he's doing - it's so very energetic," she said.

"Also, there's routines on the floor so they are sewn in. There's a lot going on underneath the costume that you don't see on top, to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions because obviously there's a lot of movement going on. There's like a scaffolding going on underneath that we don't see!"

