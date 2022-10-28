Tess Daly just wore the most head-turning suit you will ever see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, the beautiful Tess Daly appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alongside AJ Odudu and looked absolutely amazing!

READ: Tess Daly looks so glamorous in gorgeous red velvet suit

The mother-of-two looked angelic in a stunning white bedazzled suit that came from Nadine Merabi. Known as the 'Kiri', the tailored style really packs a punch and is ideal for all those upcoming Christmas parties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman dazzle in sequins

The website says of the style: "Be a show-stopping bride in our 'KIRA' White Blazer and trousers. Shimmering crystal embellishment will welcome you to the bridal party. Made from our exclusive crepe and lined with satin this blazer will really make an entrance."

READ: Tess Daly shares unbelievably rare photo of daughter Phoebe - and they could be twins

It's selling out fast, so get in there fast if you wish to invest!

The wife of Vernon Kay is killing it right now when it comes to her looks, particularly as she is gracing our screens on Strictly Come Dancing each week.

Tess's suit:

Kira White blazer, £295, Nadine Merabi, Kira trousers, £225, Nadine Merabi

Last week, the 53-year-old star stole the show in a thigh-skimming metallic mini dress.

You may also like:

Premium Sequin Relaxed Fit Blazer, £103.35, Nasty Gal, Premium Sequin Wide Leg Trousers, £70.85, Nasty Gal

Fashion fans swooned when the TV presenter shared a peek of her Saturday night outfit on Instagram. Tess donned a stunning Karen Millen number featuring heavy embellishment, and completed the figure-flattering ensemble with strappy silver heels.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly is bedazzling in sparkly white mini-dress

Tess previously told HELLO! how in awe she is of the fantastic Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe department. She said: "The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place. For example, men's shirts have like a bodice sewn into them that fastens underneath like body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.