Tess Daly wows in striking combination at Strictly launch

Tess Daly was a vision in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder silver top on Friday evening as she welcomed millions of viewers to the launch of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 on the BBC.

The 53-year-old star looked spectacular in her outfit which featured the dazzling silver top that she paired with white trousers as she beamed alongside her Strictly co-host and friend Claudia Winkleman, 50 who also looked fabulous.

The presenter shone with a full face of makeup, including plump lips, and she wore her signature blone hair down on one side.

This year's exciting Strictly Come Dancing all-star line-up includes Coronation Street's Kym Marsh, Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton and The X Factor star Fleur East who are sure to dazzle us with fabulous outfits week after week.

The pair stunned

Last month, the mum of two thrilled her 802k Instagram followers with a sneak peek into her brand-new wardrobe for the 20th series of the hit show. We saw bright bodycon Victoria Beckham couture, feathers and sequins!

Tess has had a whale of a time in her wardrobe fittings leading up to Friday evenings series premiere. She captioned one of her Instagram posts: "Strictly season has begun! …and so has the first fitting! Catch me in sparkles from now until 2023", with a winky face emoji.

Tess recently teased fans with a glimpse at her Strictly wardrobe

The new series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on Saturday 17 September, days before Queen Elizabeth II's. However as a mark of respect to the late monarch, the first episode aired on Friday 23 September, and tomorrow brings the first live show which fans are keenly looking forward to.

