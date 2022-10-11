Priyanka Chopra dazzles in plunging red gown for loved-up wedding photos alongside husband Joe

Priyanka Chopra looked sensational in a plunging red gown as she cosied up to her husband Joe Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one shared a carousel of wedding snaps from her friend's nuptials. In one photo, the 40-year-old actress posed for a selfie alongside her musician husband. The two lovebirds looked smitten as they gazed into the camera.

Priyanka put on a radiant display in a bright red strapless floor-length gown. Her bold number featured a gorgeous deep-V neckline for some added glamour. She elevated her look with a matching red lip, chunky silver rings and a sparkly manicure.

As for her hair, the star opted for a sultry style featuring gently tousled waves and plenty of dazzling volume.

Joe, 33, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a grey marl suit flecked with white. He swept back his luscious curls for a sleek appearance.

Priyanka and Joe looked besotted

The actress captioned her snaps: "To witness the beautiful union of two wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse, your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it."

Priyanka's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful and gorgeous as always," whilst a second remarked: "You look amazing in that red dress".

The star looked lovely in her bold red dress

"Goddess," penned a third and a fourth added: "Cuties!! Love you guys! You both look gorgeous! Many blessings to the newlyweds".

The star's social media post comes after she documented her nine-month-old daughter's first trip to NYC. The Bollywood star took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable glimpse of little Malti Marie's first time hitting the town.

Priyanka welcomed Malti Marie in January

Priyanka walked down the street in a white knit mini dress with frayed edges, while Malti looked adorable wrapped up in a cozy blanket. The doing mum captioned her photo: "Just two girls walkin' 5th av."

Priyanka shares little Malti Marie with her musician husband, Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed Malti in January via surrogate this year, but sadly their bundle of joy had to stay in a special NCUI unit until the pair finally welcomed her home in May.

