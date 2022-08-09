We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Priyanka Chopra isn't just a head-turner on the screen with her phenomenal performances, but also with her chic and polished sense of style.

The actress is taking her aesthetic a step further by revealing a new partnership with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans, inspired by finding the perfect fit for her needs.

She revealed it alongside a pair of videos of herself posing in her perfect fitting pair, a dark blue denim set that flawlessly highlighted her figure and proved to be easy to move around in.

Priyanka looked as happy as could be in more visuals she shared from her campaign, with one of them featuring her actually putting on a pair with a white button down.

She talked of the empowerment that came with being part of the organization, writing: "I like to surround myself with people that empower me to be my most authentic self.

"That's why today, I'm thrilled to announce my new campaign for @gloriavanderbiltjeans," she enthusiastically added, then going into the brand's legacy.

Priyanka posed in her perfect pair of jeans

"Gloria Vanderbilt was a pioneer in the fashion industry, creating jeans specifically designed with women's needs in mind NEARLY 50 YEARS AGO, and this motto still stands even today, and it's a legacy that I'm honored to be a part of."

The mom-of-one continued: "When I wear my GV's, I genuinely feel I can express who I am, highlight my individuality, and show a version of myself, a confident & genuine woman, for the world to see.

"I hope this campaign inspires you to find your own version of empowerment because we all have needs, and GV is here to fit them."

The star was quickly inundated with a wide variety of compliments from her friends and fans, many of whom simply appreciated the photos by dropping heart and flame emojis.

The actress announced her partnership with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans

"Lovin' it," a friend simply commented, with another saying: "You have the most beautiful smile Queen and you look absolutely stunning."

