Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a wedding dress – and wow Sex and the City fans are "screaming"

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted dashing through New York City on Thursday wearing the most spectacular wedding dress and her stunned Sex and The City fans needed to know what this means for her future…

MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker made $12m on jaw-dropping New York home that was totally SATC

The fashionable mother-of-three was thought to be filming the second series of her SATC spin-off And Just Like That, so fans were up in arms when they realised that she had stepped out in the West Village wearing her unforgettable Vivienne Westwood corseted, full-skirted wedding gown that she once donned for the role of Carrie Bradshaw. Sarah looked phenomenal in the figure-enhancing gown – and are those new stilettos her 'something blue?'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on the set of And Just Like that

Hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to Instagram to see that the And Just Like That Account had confirmed that the gorgeous Sarah Jessica Parker was indeed filming for the new series. "This dress just upped the ante AGAIN," declared one fan, and the stunned and delighted comments just kept coming.

SEE: Newly-single Busy Philipps controversial bridal outfit makes a statement

SJP donned her icon wedding gown this week

"OMG what??" exclaimed one fan, while another demanded to know what this means for her character Carrie's storyline: "Does this mean she's marrying Aidan?"

However, it was really all about the beautiful wedding dress which fans were so thrilled to see again: "Vivienne Westwood - I am screaming!" followed by reams of red love heart emojis.

SJP debuts stunning new accessories

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed that the wedding ensemble was styled differently, from the bird-shaped feathery headpiece down to the shoes: "The bird is different, and the shoes are different because the original shoes were ruined when 'Big' died", explained one fan as they referred to the scene where Carrie stepped into the shower wearing her royal blue Manolo Blahnik's during the character Big's final moments.

PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker's spellbinding new 'And Just Like That' outfit is so Hocus Pocus

SHOP: Meghan Markle just wore the most figure-flattering trousers

The wardrobe for the HBO Max show has garnered lots of interest after fashion icon Patricia Field, who styled Sex And The City for its six seasons and two movies, declined to join And Just Like That due to her work on Emily In Paris. However production evidently still has some fashion gems in its archives.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.