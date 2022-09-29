Sarah Jessica Parker made $12m on jaw-dropping New York home that was totally SATC The Sex and the City star sold up in 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick parted ways with their incredible New York City townhouse in 2021, making a whopping $12million profit. They sold it for $15million, according to property records obtained by the New York Post, after they initially purchased the three-storey property for just under $3million in 2000.

SEE: Sarah Jessica Parker pulls out of event after 'devastating' family news

The Sex and the City star Sarah shared several glimpses inside the home during their time there – and we think even Carrie Bradshaw would be jealous. Take a look around…

Sarah Jessica Parker's bedroom

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker shares video of bedside table

Sarah Jessica Parker's house

The building is located on Charles Street, nearby to the property used as the residence of Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah's character on Sex and the City. It dates back to 1905 and has a brownstone base and quintessential New York stoop.

MORE: The view from Sarah Jessica Parker's home will blow your mind

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker's dining room is so bold

Sarah Jessica Parker's balcony

Sarah had her very own balcony at the home, with views across the street.

Sarah Jessica Parker's kitchen

At Thanksgiving, Sarah shared a photo taken inside of the kitchen. It has wooden floors and a large white island lined with metallic silver stools.

Another image taken of various bottles from Sarah's wine collaboration showed that the kitchen has white marble worktops and white walls, where Sarah and Matthew had framed various paintings and photographs.

Sarah Jessica Parker's living room

In the living room, there is an open log fireplace, while this photo also revealed a glimpse of wooden flooring.

Sarah Jessica Parker's hallway

The hallway has a white staircase with black wainscoting and a brown and cream stair runner. Sarah kept a wicker chair on the landing, where she previously photographed a stack of books.

Sarah Jessica Parker's dining room

The dining room offered a point of difference from the otherwise muted home with a bold yellow dining table. It was lined with duck-egg blue wooden chairs with navy blue seat cushions, and the room has wooden flooring and white walls.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.