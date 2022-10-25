Sarah Jessica Parker's spellbinding new 'And Just Like That' outfit is so Hocus Pocus OK, this is uncanny….

If there's one thing we simply love to see, it's the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker filming the new season of And Just Like That…on the streets of New York City.

On Monday afternoon, the 57-year-old fashionista was snapped walking across the street, rocking a spellbinding new outfit. In the picture, the beautiful mother-of-three was seen rocking a multicoloured purple top and a matching sequin thigh-high split skirt. Of course, her magnificent Carrie Bradshaw-esque high heels were on show, in a bold fuschia. Amazing!

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film a scene on the set of And Just Like that

We couldn't help but wonder (see what we did there) if this look was a subtle nod to the character SJP played in Hocus Pocus, Sarah Sanderson.

In the new, much-talked about Hocus Pocus 2 posters, the actress can be seen rocking a purple outfit as she poses alongside co-stars Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. It is almost Halloween after all!

Hocus Pocus 2 has proved a massive hit since its release. Speaking about the film, director Anne Fletcher said: "I am beyond thrilled to be involved in the sequel to a film that is as beloved as Hocus Pocus.

SJP filming And Just Like That...

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast."

If you haven't seen it yet (and what are you waiting for?) the official synopsis reads: "It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practising witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve."

