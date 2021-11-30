Holly Willoughby's Sex and the City moment everyone missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Everyone loves Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfits. Everyday we look forward to seeing what the blonde beauty will wear on the show and at Christmas, the mother-of-three takes it up a notch.

READ: Happy Feet! 19 party shoes for your Christmas 2021 bash

On Monday's show, the 40-year-old donned a fabulous sequin skirt by Zara that's at the top of our list for our work party. Coming in at £49.99, it's selling out fast, so don't delay if you fancy treating yourself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The girls are back for And Just Like That

But did you notice her shoes? The star donned a pair of black pointed-toe heels which featured a large embellished buckle which we've identified as the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi - the iconic shoes from Sex and the City that Sarah Jessica Parker's character of Carrie Bradshaw made famous. Holly's gone for black instead of blue, and we're totally obsessed. Good choice, HW!

MORE: Christmas tree decorations - but make it fashion

The Hangisi's are a beautiful satin buckle pump. Costing a whopping £795, they are woven from the finest silk, in a variety of vibrant colours and are finished with an encrusted with a crystallised brooch on the toe. Carrie famously wore hers on her wedding day to Mr Big.

Holly rocking her Monolo Blahnik heels on This Morning

If these stamps are out of your price range, shop our designer dupes! Keep scrolling!

The real deal:

Manolo Blahnik Black Hangisi Buckle 105 Satin Pumps, £775, Farfetch

The Sex and the City reboot - And Just Like That... released its first look trailer earlier this month and it looks like the show will have everything we love; fashion, drama, and of course, a good old fashioned voiceover from one of Carrie's columns.

Get the look!

Broach Detail Court Shoe, £79.20, Coast

READ: PSA: These 15 sequin skirts are still in stock – trust us, your Christmas party outfit needs one

In the sneak peek, Carrie can be heard saying: "They say somethings never change, but the truth is, life is full of surprises and your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that… a new chapter begins." The short clip also revealed the return of several fan favourites, including Miranda, Charlotte, Big and Harry.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the Manolo Blahnik Hangisi whilst filming And Just Like That...

The show will premiere on US streaming service HBO Max in December, and we are counting down the days...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.