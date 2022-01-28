Sex and the City fans have fallen in love with this Intimissimi bra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sex and the City bought us some of our all-time favorite fashion and revival series And Just Like That is doing it all over again. Wearing your underwear as outerwear has been a trend for several years now, and lingerie brands have hopped on the train to bring stunning pieces that can be worn with jeans, skirts, or under sheer outfits.

And that's what we saw this week when Carrie Bradshaw - played by Sarah Jessica Parker - rocked a gorgeous sheer shirt with black and white paneling that showed off her Intimissimi bra. The black and ivory Daniela Pretty Flowers Balconette Bra, which retails for $49, could be seen peeking through the shirt that Carrie wore while on date number two with Peter, a teacher she met on an app.

The non-padded underwired balconette bra is made from a two-tone lace, and is available in a large variety size.

Larger sizes have a deeper back and wider shoulder straps to ensure a better fit, and the straps are adjustable.

If you're looking for a less patterned bra, the Daniela Balconette Bra is made from a comfortable stretch lace that features a geometric design and romantic ruffles.

It is available in neutrals, black and a bold red.

Sarah Jessica Parker rocked the Intimissimi bra over a sheer shirt

Daniela Pretty Flowers Balconette Bra, Intimissimi, $49

The series sees Carrie, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York navigate their lives in their 50s, and it was billed as a limited, one-off series.

As die-hard fans of the series will know, Carrie is truly one of a kind with her unique and eye-catching style; think bold prints, tulle, bright colors and timeless florals.

Fans have become obsessed with the new fashions that we have seen in the new series, including the gorgeous blue one-shouldered dress she rocks in episode seven.

Sarah Jessica Parker, as Carrie Bradshaw, looked stunning in the Norma Kamali dress

Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown is a figure-hugging, one-shoulder dress with ruched sides and a built-in bodysuit for a flattering fit, and it was first created by the designer back in the 1970s.

The Diana dress was created to be a timeless piece, inspired by “Greco-Roman” influences, and though the style has been slightly modified over the years, the classic shape has proved to be a hit over 50 years on.

