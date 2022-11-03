Meghan Markle just wore the most figure-flattering trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex always finds the trendiest wardrobe staples with that little something extra. When Meghan stepped out on Wednesday, fans marvelled at her freshly styled tresses but then all eyes were on those incredibly flattering trousers.

Meghan looked sensational as she posed with the host of the popular The Time Is Now podcast, Kasiopia Moore, in a striking all-black ensemble. The busy mother-of-two's black high-waisted trousers by The Row emphasised her waist and the long flowing cut of her trousers looked so elegant over her high-heeled black sandals by Aquazzura.

Meghan completed the look with a smokey eye and nude lip beauty look. Her simple black T-shirt tucked into the waistline of the trousers revealed that the trousers have a comfy-looking elasticated waistline – now fans want the look even more.

Meghan donned the most flattering trousers

As soon as Kasiopia Moore shared the image on Instagram, captioned: "Once upon a time with Meghan Markle. What a reminder of the magic that lives inside all of us! And how freeing it is to be true to who we are," fashion fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

"I love that Meghan can dress so simply and pull it off. She doesn't have to make a big to-do in order to look so great", gushed one fan while another fan agreed about how the "simple classic black outfit suits her so well." A third fan was in awe of Meghan's "style and grace".

If you love Meghan's perfect black tailored trousers, you will be thrilled to know that her 'Mercedes' trousers are available to buy now, worldwide from Net A Porter. They are flawlessly crafted from breathable cotton poplin with a relaxed elasticated waistband.

The Row Mercedes Trousers, $990 / £830, Net A Porter

For just a snip of the price, you can shop these remarkably similar trousers from ASOS!

Selected Femme High Waist Trousers, $70 / was £60 now £45, ASOS

Fans were quick to spot that Meghan slipped into her favourite high-heeled Aquazzura tie bow suede stilettos, similar to the nude version of heels that she wore for her engagement announcement photo call with Prince Harry in 2017. One fan totally approved and added, "Love love love these shoes!"

