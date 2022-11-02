Newly-single Busy Philipps controversial bridal outfit makes a statement

Busy Philipps looked serene in bridal white when she stepped onto the red carpet on Tuesday evening – which made her controversial choice of accessory appear even more edgy and shocking!

The newly divorced 43-year-old arrived at the 2022 Glamour Woman Of The Year awards in New York City wearing an opulent white ruffled gown with a full skirt and thigh split. Busy's statement-making dress emphasised her lovely hourglass figure and she donned black platform heels for a trendy edge – however on closer inspection of her neat white wedding-esque clutch bag it revealed a message etched out in bold black capital letters which was even edgier…

"ABORTION IS ON THE BALLOT", read Busy's white clutch bag, and it tied in perfectly with her reason for attending the event alongside Black Panther star and honoree guest Angela Bassett, Anna Wintour and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland.

Busy's striking bridal look in full

The former Dawson's Creek star presented "the brave and incredible" Dr Rebecca Gomperts with the Woman Of the Year Award for her "necessary work to fight for women's rights".

Busy's edgy bag carried a clear reminder for voters

Busy's wedding-style dress made such an impact because earlier this year she took to her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Trying Her Best, to confirm to her fans that she had split from her husband of 14 years, Marc Silberstein.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she told her co-hosts.

The mother-of-two's 2.4 million strong Instagram fanbase has rallied around the star and loves it when she shares her dazzling outfits and updates on Instagram. Last week Busy sparkled in a sequined Hampden dress to the Sing Out For Freedom benefit and fans praised her "stunning" look.

