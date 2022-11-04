Martine McCutcheon looks flawless in form-fitting leather trousers The Love Actually star is such a style superstar

Martine McCutcheon is a London girl at heart and on Friday she returned to her roots – and she looked incredible as she made the trip.

The former EastEnders star shared a beautiful clip of herself enjoying the sun in Hackney as she twirled around in a pair of figure-flattering leather trousers. She had paired her daring fashion piece with a small shirt and leather jacket as she beamed at the camera. Her hair looked gorgeous as she twirled, making the star look angelic in the gorgeous weather.

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon twirls in leather outfit - and wow

In her caption, she shared: "You can take the girl out of Hackney and all that… So good to be back!"

Fans loved her fashion moment, as one shared: "Aww you look great. I hope you feel as good as your smile shows us today," and a second commented: "You also do look fabulous!"

A third added: "Ah that smile could light the whole world over Martine," and a fourth commented: "Ahh you look fabulous, truly gorgeous."

Many others were delighted to learn that they were born near the star, while others revealed they had been brought up in nearby Walthamstow.

The whole look was amazing

Over the summer, Martine enjoyed a break in Turkey and she frequently wowed with her holiday wardrobe, including a mini LBD that showcased her trim waist, toned legs, and décolletage.

The actress let her dress do all the talking, keeping her accessories to a minimum and wearing her raven locks in a chic topknot with her blunt fringe framing her chiselled face.

Posting a snap of herself getting ready in the bathroom, Martine posed for a mirror selfie, revealing her heavily lined eyes and sun-kissed glow.

She also shared a video of herself sauntering up a flight of stairs under the moonlight with a drink in hand.

