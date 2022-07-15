Martine McCutcheon wows in tiny black bikini – see photo The former EastEnders star was prepared for the heatwave

Martine McCutcheon looked determined to make the most out of the heatwave on Friday, as the star took to Instagram in a tiny black bikini.

However, the former EastEnders star soon revealed that her daring swimwear wasn't for the UK, but that she was soon to be jetting off to a mystery destination. The star looked amazing in her swimwear, which consisted of a black bikini top that wrapped around the shoulders and a matching set of bottoms. Making sure she was prepared for the holiday heat, she also brought with her a straw sunhat, black sandals and a pair of red-framed sunglasses.

In her caption, she enthused: "Finally booked our holiday! I can't wait to see the ocean! Time to get the bikini, sunglasses, flip flops and sun hats packed, whoop! #bookeditpackeditfeckedoff."

Her fans fell in love with the insight into her holiday prep, as close friend Louise Redknapp commented with a single heart emoji.

Another fan enthused: "Woooooooooooooooooow! Gorgeous," while a second shared: "OMG you look fabulous."

A third said: "Beyond stunning Martine," while a fourth complimented: "Like a model."

The star stunned in her gorgeous swimwear

Black appears to be Martine's colour and last month, she sent her fans into a tailspin when she shared an unrecognisable photo of herself rocking a very lacy black dress.

The Love Actually star looked completely different in a throwback snap of herself in character as Eliza Doolittle from her time on stage in My Fair Lady back in 2001.

Martine still looked gorgeous, posing beside her co-star Mark Umbers with a cheeky smile on her face.

Black really suits Martine

The actress stunned fans in her figure-hugging dress and elaborate hat, which was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, who originally starred as the cockney flower girl who transforms into a woman of poise and polish.

Captioning the photo, Martine penned: "My Freddie & I Played to perfection by the wonderful Mark Umbers in the National Theatre run of MY Fair Lady. 'It was the gin that did her in!'"

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Such a lovely photo of you both. Happy times." A second said: "Remember going to see you in My Fair Lady, it was my first trip to the West End, you were just magical you were born for that part."

