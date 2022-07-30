Martine McCutcheon looks phenomenal in slinky micro mini dress The Love Actually star is in Turkey

Martine McCutcheon has been wowing fans with her incredible swimsuit photos whilst on her Turkish getaway – but her entire holiday wardrobe deserves a shout-out.

The Love Actually star looked gorgeous on the final night of her family trip to Bodrum, rocking a mini-LBD that highlighted her weight loss, showcasing her trim waist, toned legs, and décolletage.

Martine let her dress do all the talking, keeping her accessories to a minimum and wearing her raven locks in a chic topknot with her blunt fringe framing her chiselled face.

Posting a snap of herself getting ready in the bathroom, Martine posed for a mirror selfie, revealing her heavily lined eyes and sun-kissed glow.

She also shared a video of herself sauntering up a flight of stairs under the moonlight with a drink in hand.

Martine looked gorgeous in her LBD

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old shared a carousel of summer snaps documenting her relaxing trip. In one photo, the actress slipped into an eye-catching neon green Hunza G swimsuit which she teamed with a pair of black oversized square sunglasses.

Martine's fans went wild over her look in the comment section, with one writing: "So gorgeous! Enjoy my love" whilst a second added: "Lovely swimsuit Martine, hope you and your family are having a great holiday."

Reminiscing about the good old times, one fan penned: "Take me back to the 80s love the swimsuit" whilst another remarked: "You are stunning Martine."

Martine enjoyed a 'last supper' on her final night in Turkey

The mum-of-one enjoyed some quality time away with her husband Jack McManus and their seven-year-old son, Rafferty.

Martine tied the knot with her beau in 2012 in an intimate Lake Como wedding ceremony. The actress donned a stunning lace Pronovias gown and floor-length veil.

At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

