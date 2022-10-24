Exclusive: Martine McCutcheon's son Rafferty's meaningful role in intimate vow renewal The actress marked ten years of marriage in a very special way

Lake Como may have been Martine McCutcheon's destination of choice for her 2012 wedding day with Jack McManus, but she kept the celebrations much closer to home for their secret vow renewal in September 2022.

The Love Actually star previously hinted to HELLO! that she had not ruled out a second wedding to mark ten years of marriage, telling us: "We will definitely celebrate." Now, she has opened up about the couple's romantic, low-key vow renewal at the five-star Beaverbrook hotel, and her son Rafferty's role in making the milestone special.

"We renewed our vows with Rafferty which was wonderful and intimate, and one of the best days of my life. It was gorgeous. It wasn't big, it wasn't showy, it was so lovely," she exclusively told HELLO! as she discussed her work with Flora ProActiv.

On her thoughtful eight-year-old son, she added: "Rafferty pretended to cook a little meal for us at home one night, he said, 'Hi welcome to Rafferty's restaurant' and he drew up his own little menus with Sellotape.

Martine and Jack got married in Italy in 2012

"He made us pasta, it meant a lot for us to have him there."

Martine also spoke candidly about the "ups and downs" in their relationship and how they "get each other through" tough times.

"We've been together 15 years, we work together, we're mum and dad together, so it was really nice for us to be husband and wife again, and take away all the other stuff and have it just be about us. Really lovely.

"We've always been really open and honest that our relationship had had ups and downs, because life chucks things at you and you either sink or swim in a relationship, and we’ve been really lucky that we've had each other's back and we're each other's best mate and we get each other through.

The actress' son Rafferty cooked a meal for the couple to mark their tenth anniversary and vow renewal

"It's a great milestone, especially in the industry," Martine finished.

The couple got married on 15 September 2012 in Italy, where Martine looked stunning in a lace Pronovias gown as she enjoyed boat rides and fireworks with her new husband. In some refreshingly honest confessions, Martine has previously admitted her big day did not come without its mishaps – including a run-in with the mafia and her husband setting her veil on fire!

Martine's wedding anniversary took place shortly before she announced the heartbreaking news that her baby brother Laurence John (LJ) had passed away aged 31, without medical explanation, just weeks prior to his own big day.

