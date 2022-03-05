Martine McCutcheon turns heads in daring leather shorts

Martine McCutcheon always has some of the best fashion out there, and on Saturday she really grabbed attention with a daring look.

The former EastEnders star was posing up against a tree and picket fence in a gorgeous look that included a pair of stunning leather shorts. Elsewhere in her ensemble, she styled out a pair of tights, a woollen jumper and a check coat, alongside matching leather boots. The star revealed she'd recently been at her son's football match – and we're certain she was the most glamorous mum there.

In a lengthy caption, the mum-of-one revealed what had happened during her day – and it certainly sounds like she had a busy one!

She wrote: "Hello you gorgeous lot! What did you do today? I walked the dogs, had a zoom interview and saw a cute little road with a picket fence whilst driving and thought I’d pose and lean on a tree for you! Haha!

"You can't miss an insta chance like that! I love springing a quick photoshoot on @jackmcmanus1 for insta too - He was like 'Are you kidding me?!'

She added: "Beforehand, Rafferty was playing a footie match - He lost…Big time… 9-1 to the pink team… It took a big motivational speech & pancakes with lots of choccie to pull him out of his slumber.

Martine looked so stylish

"But it's not about the falling, it's how you bounce back up and all that! Now we are painting ceramic mugs and then playing a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Board game whilst listening to my fave music list on Alexa."

She finished by saying: "Once Raffertys asleep we’ve heard The Weekend Away is a good drama to watch on @netflixuk I will let you know on my stories what I thought of it."

Fans were blown away at how stylish Martine looked, as one enthused: "Looking hot," to which another quickly agreed: "She is, those legs in leather shorts."

A third posted: "Twitt-Twoo look at you! Stunning and as beautiful as ever!," while a fourth added: "You are so beautiful to me x."

But a few fans were divided in the comments over her evening plans, with some recommending her movie of choice, while others thought it had been dreary.

