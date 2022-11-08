Mariska Hargitay drives fans wild in figure-hugging gown with a twist The Law & Order: SVU star looked incredible at the CFDA Awards

Mariska Hargitay channeled her famous mom, Jayne Mansfield, on Monday when she displayed her hourglass figure in the most stunning dress for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

The Law & Order: SVU star has never resembled the Hollywood icon more than at the star-studded event, held at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Mariska looked spectacular in a Christian Siriano gown as she walked the carpet alongside the famed designer.

Her show-stopping look was Oscar-worthy, with Mariska's black gown featuring a bodycon fit that highlighted her curves, long sleeves with subtle puffed detailing at the shoulders, and an asymmetric neckline.

As if all that wasn't enough to cement her style credentials, Mariska's gown also had an elaborate tulle-layered mermaid hem that really stole the show.

She accessorized with diamond bracelets and wore her hair down in curls, adding a dark smokey eye to her makeup look to really amp up her dramatic ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Mariska shared several photos on her Stories from her night – including a selfie with Kim Kardashian – but it was a snapshot taken by her husband, Peter Hermann, that really worked fans into a frenzy.

Mariska's fans went wild over this breathtaking photo

Appearing to be on the balcony of her NYC home, Mariska posed with the Manhattan skyline in the background and looked like the ultimate Hollywood star.

"Are you kidding me??? Insanely stunning," gushed one fan. A second said: "You being the model and Peter the photographer is doing it for me. An iconic dynamic duo I knew I needed."

Mariska looked phenomenal at the CFDA Awards

A third added: "Mrs. Hermann, we bow down to you, icon!" A fourth wrote: "The only way to make New York more beautiful is to put a queen up front and center leaving it as just the background."

Mariska and Peter met on the set of Law & Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the Younger actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama. They are proud parents to son August, 16, daughter Amaya, 11, and son Andrew, also 11.

