Mariska Hargitay shares very rare photo with her children – and their appearance causes a stir

Mariska Hargitay is a proud mom of three children, but she rarely shares photos of her offspring on social media.

However, in honor of Halloween, the Law & Order: SVU star took to Instagram to post an extremely rare glimpse of her family with a head-turning photo which included her husband, Peter Hermann, and their kids August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, also 11.

In the snapshot, the family of five are dressed up in different colored hooded one-pieces adorned with neon lights, making them all stand out against the nighttime backdrop thanks to their glow-in-the-dark ensembles.

Captioning the sweet family moment, Mariska wrote: "Happy Halloween love, the Hermanns." Her followers were quick to react, with many blown away by their matching costumes.

"The Hermann's really know how to show up for Halloween!!" replied one. A second said: "This is awesome. If there was a competition for the best Halloween family outfits, your family would win it hands down!"

A third added: "The Hermann's coming through with all the creativity. Y'all KILLED IT… but I knew you would."

Fans adored Mariska and her family's Halloween costumes

Mariska and Peter met on the set of Law & Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the Younger actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

They wed two years after their first date at the Unitarian Historical Chapel in Santa Barbara on 28 August 2004. Mariska wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera gown with her husband's initials and their wedding date embroidered into the lining.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him, and it was that day."

Peter and Mariska wed in 2004

She explained: "I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

The proud parents welcomed August in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya, and soon afterward they adopted their son Andrew.

