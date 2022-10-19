Shania Twain flaunts washboard abs in pink two-piece for sensational throwback appearance The country music star is never short of a head-turning outfit

Shania Twain turned up the heat in a cowgirl outfit with some very cheeky twists! The star turned back the hands of time and shared several of her most show-stopping looks over the years - including one which won't be easy to forget.

In the image, Shania rocked an all-pink outfit consisting of a crop top and hotpants, which were worn beneath a long matching coat, colorful cowboy boots, and a stetson.

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredible in nothing but a hat and cowboy boots

And as if that wasn't enough, the singer had also added a pair of pink gloves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain impresses in sheer bodysuit and thigh high boots

Her washboard abs were front and center as she belted out of her many hits on stage.

While this look was a throwback, Shania is still pulling out all the stops with her appearance to this day.

LOOK: Inside Shania Twain's $13m tropical beachfront home that could be a luxury resort

MORE: Shania Twain looks unrecognizable with big curly hair in throwback prom photo

She recently showed off one of her new favorite outfits in a photo from her shoot with Bustle.

Shania shared a number of her favorite outfits

She wowed in a black, bodysuit, leopard print, thigh-high boots and her trademark fishnets.

Over the top of her ensemble, she wore a long, white coat which fell open below the waist to reveal her daring look beneath.

MORE: Shania Twain wows in stunning look that fans didn't expect

RELATED: Shania Twain's rare glimpses into breathtaking Lake Geneva home

Shania's stylist added a waist-cinching belt and white cowboy hat, along with some stunning drop earrings.

Shania's fans were surprised to discover she's 57

"I loved this shoot so much," she wrote, and fans felt the same as they commented: "You looked fabulous. Looooooove the outfit," and, "I love your boots," and a third wrote: "You are so beautiful, and get better with age."

Shania was recently interviewed on British TV as she discussed her career, but it was her appearance which got everyone talking.

Viewers were amazed to discover she's 57, and Twitter was set on fire by people commenting on how great she looks.

One person wrote: "She looks incredible three years older than me what. I’m not jealous honestly," while a second added: "57 years old, she looks hot, not gonna lie."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.