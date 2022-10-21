Shania Twain looks amazing in ab-baring crop top and double denim - but it's not what you think The You're Still the One singer has always looked this good

Shania Twain has always had some incredible style moments that her fans have gotten to look back on over the years, and she relived a few of them on social media.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share comic-style illustrations of her in some of her more well-known 90s looks.

The first featured her in a classic white crop top with a denim sleeveless jacket and jeans, while the second featured her in a plunging red dress with a bump in her brunette locks.

The fashions recalled her popular songs Any Man of Mine and Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?, both from her 1995 album The Woman in Me.

The singer was definitely enamored with the funky and colorful animations, sharing them while saying: "Look at these time traveling illustrations by @fulaleo! So cool!!"

Her fans reacted with equal enthusiasm, as one suggested: "How about a Shania Twain superhero cartoon character?"

Shania looked amazing in illustrated form

Another wrote: "Very beautiful," while a third added: "Those were great awesome songs and videos," and one commented: "Yes they are, but, you are a good subject for illustrations."

The country star recently shared another social media post teasing more animation that drove fans wild, although this time, while there was no illustration in sight, it did feature a photograph of herself in a hot pink pantsuit sipping on tea.

Shania announced that she had been cast to play Mrs. Potts in the ABC special for the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast.

"I am unbelievably honored... and excited... and all of the emotions (!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favorite character - Mrs. Potts," she said.

The singer will be animated again for the ABC Beauty and the Beast special

"And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved. To follow in the footsteps of such an icon is a huge honor and I hope to do the part justice."

