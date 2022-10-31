Shania Twain enjoys rare date night with husband to celebrate major news

Shania Twain looked overjoyed as she stepped out for a luxurious meal alongside her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, on Sunday evening.

READ: Shania Twain recreates iconic leopard print look in high-cut bodysuit and heels

Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old shared a carousel of upbeat snaps documenting their lavish cocktail-fuelled date. Dressed up to the nines, Shania rocked a striking ensemble featuring a felt cowboy hat, a fitted black top and a cozy snakeskin print scarf.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Shania Twain's family

She elevated her glam look with a bright red manicure, sparkly earrings and a tousled low bun.

LOOK: Inside Shania Twain's $13m tropical beachfront home that could be a luxury resort

MORE: Shania Twain's secret to her incredible figure revealed

In the photos, Shania could be seen marveling at her magnificent cocktail creation served in a pufferfish-shaped glass. In a second snap, the singing legend included a photo of Frédéric's classic Margarita as the couple sweetly clinked their glasses.

The Queen of Country Pop looked stunning

"Celebrating the Queen Of Me announcement," the mom-of-one penned in the caption.

Her fans inundated the comments section with an array of supportive messages. "What a drink and what an announcement!!" wrote one, whilst a second noted: "Cheers [glass emoji] my Queen".

"So proud of you, see you in Manchester next year!!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Congratulations girl!! And that glass is wicked!"

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2011

The star's new album and tour will be released on 3 February. Sharing the news with her fans, Shania enthusiastically noted: "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' - the new album and tour.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

Shania shared an exciting update

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

She continued: "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here