Vanessa Hudgens' red carpet lace bra look is a moment

Vanessa Hudgens's style evolution has been fascinating to watch since her High School Musical days – fans never saw a sheer gothic queen look coming.

The 33-year-old former Disney star paired a pretty black lace bra with a sweeping black maxi skirt to walk the red carpet at Monday evening's CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Vanessa's choice of minimal attire showcased her figure and she looked rather graceful with her long ivory robe trailing behind her. Vanessa wore custom Vera Wang and it was her striking hair transformation that completed the look…

The actress wore her amazingly long brunette hair styled poker straight and she donned long jet-black talons for the special occasion. Dramatic dark makeup added another dimension to Vanessa's look and she looked fierce.

Once the look was complete, Vanessa took to Instagram where she treated her 47 million followers and celebrity friends to multiple snaps of herself modelling the unexpectedly vampy ensemble.

Nicky Hilton and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland loved the look, with Sarah calling it "iconic", meanwhile, other fans gushed over how "beautiful" Vanessa looked and that she "always looks perfect in Vera Wang."

Vanessa and the gang in Las Vega

Almost immediately after the star-studded Council of Fashion Designers of America event, where the Kardashians, Gigi Hadid and Cher made an appearance, Vanessa jetted off to Las Vegas with her girlfriends.

In a series of fun videos and photos captioned "A quick trip to Vegas with the gals", Vanessa and her "gang" looked cheerful as they frolicked at the mall and partied.

