Cher dazzles in a fishnet thigh-split ensemble

Cher's leather-clad campaign for Balmain turned heads earlier this week, but when the pop legend debuted a new cut-out leather look live on the red carpet, it blew fan's minds.

SEE: Cher stuns in all-leather catsuit in futuristic new fashion shoot

The 76-year-old arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday carrying the train of her magnificent, fitted leather skirt which was slashed all the way up to the thigh. Cher made such an impact in her all-black leather ensemble that we just had to take a closer look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cher wows in iconic new campaign

The award-winning singer wore a plunging off-the-shoulder top which was fashioned from a black leather jacket and featured strategically placed zips, stitches and buckles. Cher accessorized with fishnet tights and a matching silver chain necklace which matched the silver fastenings of her daring outfit.

MORE: Demi Moore mistaken for Cher in bold new photo

SEE: Helena Christensen looks sublime in makeup-free unfiltered selfie

Cher's magnificent leather ensemble

Cher was statuesque in her black platform-heeled sandals and she softened the look by wearing her flowing hip-length, raven hair in soft waves, with just a touch of pink and silver makeup.

The star shared one striking image from the Council of Fashion Designers of America's event on her Instagram Stories for her growing 2.4 million strong fanbase.

DISCOVER: Goldie Hawn, 76, wows in tiny lycra bodysuit and barely-there makeup in video that causes a stir

Cher's fans agreed that she remains "iconic"

PHOTO: Cher walked the Balmain show and 5 other iconic moments you might have missed

Earlier this week it was Cher's partnership with the designer to stars Balmain that set social media alight. The singer donned a fitted leather catsuit made by the designer, who is loved by trendsetters like the Kardashians, as she modelled the fashion house’s newest luxury handbag collection named, The Balmain Blaze.

Hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to compliment Cher on Instagram, who one fan labelled "a world treasure", while another delighted fan exclaimed: "You’re still the best in the world!" Fans around the world all agreed that fashion-forward Cher remains "iconic".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.