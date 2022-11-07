Heidi Klum looks drop dead gorgeous in low-cut shimmering gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

America's Got Talent judge Heid Klum enchanted onlookers as she arrived at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the weekend – her gown was one to remember.

SEE: Heidi Klum and daughter Leni look phenomenal in lingerie for ultimate mother-daughter campaign

Nobody was expecting the former Victoria's Secret model-turned-international-superstar to wear that plunging midnight blue gown from the Rodarte Fall 2021 collection, but she certainly found a gem. Heidi's backless navy gown glistened like starlight as she walked down the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. The German-born 49-year-old accessorized with a bright red clutch bag and matching pin-sharp manicure which contrasted marvellously with her dramatic gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in black swimsuit during quirky fitness routine

Heidi threw her waist-length blonde hair back and her bangs framed her natural beauty look perfectly, which consisted of a light pink matt lipstick and lashings of black mascara.

Heidi enchanted on the red carpet

Closer inspection of Heidi's Rodarte sequin halter neck gown reveals that the lining was made of pure silk which helped it to float so beautifully and there was a discreet waistband which flatteringly cinched the model in at the waist.

MORE: Sofia Vergara just wore the shoes of the season – and wow

Heidi accessorized with a pop of red

If you would love to emulate Heidi's ultra glamourous look then you can head to Saks Fifth Avenue where the A/W 20221 dress is currently on special offer at 60% off and ships internationally.

SEE: Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk stops traffic in fashion forward skirt

Rodarte Halterneck Dress, now £1,789.99 / $1,459.99, was £4,452 / $3,650, Saks Fifth Avenue

The exciting LACMA event was co-chaired by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and it was all about raising funds to better "explore the intersection of art and film" at the museum.

PHOTO: 14 most jaw-dropping celebrity Halloween costumes: Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & more

The look was so far from Heidi's last red carpet appearance. The AGT judge slipped into a rather lifelike ginormous worm costume for her star-studded Heidi's Halloween party accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz who dressed as a fisherman.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.