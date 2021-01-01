Stars' intimate New Year parties! Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and more! Stars known for blow out parties kept their New Year much more low key

It was a more intimate New Year this time around, but stars like Jennifer Aniston, Khloe Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and Cristiano Ronaldo made the most of it.

Khloe Kardashian, who has the best little party helper around in daughter True, showed off how to low-key party in complete style.

The star and her precious babe rang in the New Year in thier finest 'all dressed up with nowhere to go' attire to hang out on Khloe's bed. Both the star and her daughter looked stunning in their disco ball-esque dresses, while conducting a mini 2021 photoshoot.

READ: Khloe Kardashian reveals heartbreaking details from coronavirus battle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston gives peak inside her incredible home

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appropriately captioned the post "Happy New Year’s! Best party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! positive blessed vibes only".

Jennifer Aniston had the BEST NYE companion!

Jennifer Aniston had a similar vibe going for her ringing in 2021 soiree. The mega star shared snaps of just her dog Lord to welcome in the New Year. Just after midnight LA time, the Friends actress uploaded the pictures, captioning them "Bye 2020" and "Don't look back".

Party of two for Khloe and True

Meanwhile Vanessa Hudgens was a stunning party of one for her New Year farewell to 2020. The actress shared a snap of herself solo on the big night, which appeared to be shared with possibly only the person taking her photograph.

The brunette beauty was decked in a gorgeous low cut red dress with scarlet lipstick. She captioned her post "Happy New Years my lovessss. Here’s to a bright year ahead"

MORE: Vanessa Hudgen's bikini body is incredible in summer throwback photo

Vanessa Hudgens party of one, plus a photographer

Cristiano Ronaldo had his home decorated beautifully with balloons and streamers covering the ceiling to the floor to ring in the New Year, but his appeared to be an otherwise low key event spent with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

Ronaldo's New Year was a family affair

There weren't many big splashy parties this year, and even a look at an empty New Year's Eve party in Times Square was a stark reminder that this was anything but an ordinary year that we were saying goodbye to. Even Michelle Pfeiffer couldn't decide whether to get dressed up or just stay in sweats. She took to Instagram to ask her fans but didn't let us know which conclusion she came to - we're guessing the lack of update means she kept with the sweats! Good call!

Michelle Pfeiffer asked fans if she should make an effort to get ready for New Year's Eve

It could be an exciting 2021 for Sarah Jessica Parker, who seemed excited for new dawns in her post, which she shared via Instagram. If reports are to be believed, Sex and the City may be getting a reboot this year - and it's news we're very excited about.

Even John Travolta managed to make an evening of it with his daughter, Ella - both of whom have had a very difficult 2020, losing their beloved wife and mother, Kelly Preston, in July.

And while we love pictures and videos of celebs' wild New Year celebrations usually, least we can find comfort in knowing that in this goodbye to the year, was one that even the biggest stars in the world kept much more low key.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.