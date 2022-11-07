Tana Ramsay dazzles in thigh-split sequins as she parties with Victoria Beckham The wife of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has never looked better

Tana Ramsay hit the town for Geri Horner's birthday bash at the weekend with her friend of 25 years Victoria Beckham, and the duo looked out of this world in coordinated slinky evening gowns – Tana's thigh-split dress was everything.

The 48-year-old wife of celebrity chef and TV star Gordon Ramsay looked like a goddess in her shimmery sequinned, floor-length gown. Tana's figure-flattering frock draped from one shoulder and was slashed to the thigh to reveal her stylish black stiletto sandals. Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria, 48, posed next to her friend, looking equally stylish in a black satin V-neck gown.

Tana styled her long brunette tresses in a ponytail over one shoulder and her smoky eye makeup emphasised her eyes beautifully.

Tana and her BFF Victoria Beckham co-ordinated perfectly

The stylish mother-of-five shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and took the opportunity to celebrate her long friendship with the Spice Girls star. She captioned the images: "Friends for over 25 years!!"

Victoria and Tana have stepped out on countless occasions over the years looking stylish – and rather similar – in twinning looks. Tana seems to have a particular penchant for sequins though.

Tana donned gold for Brooklyn's wedding

Fashion fans will never forget the stunning gold sequinned fishtail gown that Tana wore to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded nuptials in April this year. With her cascading brunette tresses and radiant sparkly makeup, the look was very reminiscent of Princess Kate's now iconic gold sequinned Jenny Packham gown from the James Bond premiere.

Only months ago, Tana dressed to impress in yet another sequinned, thigh-split frock. To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of her beauty salon All About the Girl, Tana threw a decadent party which was awash with confetti, cocktails and canapes.

To mark the special night, Tana slipped into her figure-hugging gown and shared photos on Instagram. Victoria Beckham didn't make an appearance but she showed her support, writing: "Wow! Can't believe it has been ten years!!!! X congratulations! X kisses x."

