The Rookie's Jenna Dewan blindsides fans in sheer fishtail gown

Jenna Dewan made an unforgettable red carpet entrance in Los Angeles on Thursday evening – the star of The Rookie blindsided fans when she reminded them of her glamourous side.

The professional dancer turned actress enjoyed a date night at the amfAR Gala with her fiancé of two years, Steve Kazee. Jenna looked outstanding in an entirely sheer, plunging black feathered fishtail gown - and those dazzling diamond earrings! The 41-year-old's almost impossibly toned physique, thanks to years of dance was so impressive.

Jenna's beauty look was slick, with a feline-like flick of eyeliner, dashes of highlighter to emphasise her cheekbones and a dab of peach-hued lip gloss she was good to go.

The glamourous look that blindsided fans

The mom of two documented her night out on her Instagram Stories, where fans were treated to glimpses of her highlights from the night. In one clip Jenna showed off her black glittery manicure, and later fans saw a snippet of her car ride home from the event, which she narrated: "I went out tonight… with this hot date" – before turning the camera on Steve Kazee who let out a small chuckle.

Jenna's 8.4 million Instagram fans were delighted to see her all glammed up. The last big red-carpet event that we saw the busy actress at was Variety's Power of Women Gala in Beverly Hills in September.

Jenna's slinky sequined gown was one to remember

The raven-haired beauty rocked a chocolate brown sequined one-shoulder dress which was slashed to the thigh for the special night and she wore a daring slicked back, wet hair look and her go-to dewy highlighted beauty look.

