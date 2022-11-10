Carole Middleton is an off-duty dream in high-waisted jeans and designer blouse Princess Kate's mum is just as elegant as her daughter

Like her daughter the Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton also loves a denim look. The mother-of-two slipped on a snazzy pair of high-waisted jeans while unveiling her must-have home party pieces for this Christmas, and she looks marvelous.

Carole, 67, rocked a pair of dark blue jeans featuring eye-catching gold button detailing which she paired with a cream-coloured blouse by Tory Burch. Featuring long sleeves, a pussy-bow necktie and a pearlescent satin finish, the beautiful shirt made for an elegant off-duty piece. Plus, we can totally see Princess Kate pinching it from her mum's wardrobe.

In the smiling polaroid picture, Carole wore her brunette hair down loose and showcased a natural yet camera-ready beauty blend. She posed against a whitewashed wooden background and clasped a selection of rose gold, silver, white and bronze balloons in her hand.

Princess Kate's mum has collaborated with Party Pieces to curate an array of pretty home accessories in time for the Christmas period.

Carole Middleton looked divine in denim

Writing on the website, which is saturated with seasonal goodies, Carole said: "I've really enjoyed curating this year's four festive collections and making sure we have everything you need to make the season extra special. I hope our party pieces help transform your home into a magical winter wonderland for the whole family to enjoy."

Carole and her daughter Princess Kate love a jeans combo

Carole has worn a host of sleek outfits to promote her latest project and last month she looked ever so elegant in a monochrome ensemble. Looking smart in black trousers and heels, the businesswoman also donned a delightful jacket from none other than L.K.Bennett, one of her daughter the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, in another image released by Party Pieces.

The jacket she slipped into was known as the 'Keeler Black and Cream Gingham Tweed Jacket' and it costs £329.

