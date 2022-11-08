Ariana Grande stuns in sleek bodysuit and designer mini skirt

Ariana Grande is a pastel princess and often rocks a sweetly hued look. The Thank U, Next singer took to social media to show off her latest designer outfit with doting fans – and it's safe to say she did not disappoint

The 29-year-old pop singer merged Powerpuff Girl charm with Sporty Spice flair as she stepped out in a powder blue set by cult brand Courreges. The two-piece consisted of a high-neck bodysuit boasting long sleeves, a figure-hugging material, and a cut-out detail, in addition to a mini skirt featuring a patent finish and the label's insignia.

She topped off her attire by wearing her luscious thick chocolate ponytail held into place by a black cap showcasing the word 'Wicked' across it from the hit Broadway show. Ariana is set to star as lead character Glinda in the film adaptation of the beloved Tony-winning musical, alongside Cynthia Erivo who will play Elphaba.

Ariana posed for a quick mirror selfie in a pristine bathroom setting, the blue interiors of which perfectly complemented her outfit choice.

Ariana Grande stunned in the sideways selfie

She opted for a natural makeup look to accentuate her naturally pretty features. A honied skin tone, a glossy nude lip and a long flutter of mascara made for a radiant beauty blend.

The singer looked perfect in powder blue

Ariana has, in a short span, created quite the legendary career for herself, becoming one of the biggest stars in the world. She even has a unique connection to the royal family – would you believe it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently lost one celebrity neighbor and gained another after Ariana sold her historic Montecito home. The God Is a Woman star only bought the historic two-bedroom home from Ellen DeGeneres two years ago, and married her husband Dalton Gomez there in 2021. However, with two more LA homes, including a cottage she bought from Cameron Diaz earlier this year, she may not have been spending as much time there as she would like.

