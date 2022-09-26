Carole Middleton's latest party range is perfect for Princess Charlotte

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Princess Charlotte will adore her grandmother, Carole Middleton's, new Party Pieces range – because it features her favourite hobby.

The Party Pieces Instagram has promoted their gymnastics themed partyware collection and it just so happens to be the seven-year-olds best sport.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry share sweet moment during Queen's funeral

The range includes everything from paper plates and cups right through to a tablecloth and napkins. There's also a show-stopping centerpiece which would make a dazzling cake topper.

We think Princess Charlotte will adore the gymnastics range

"Set the bar high with this stellar range of gymnastics themed partyware, complete with beautiful bright tableware, star decorations and lots more. They're just the thing for a budding acrobat. Plus buy 3 or more products from our Kids Party range and get 15% off throughout the end of September," the Instagram caption read.

SHOP THE COLLECTION:

Gymnastics centrepiece, £5.99, Party Pieces

Gymnastics paper plates, £4.99, Party Pieces

It was during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when Charlotte revealed all about her fun hobby.

During the visit, alongside her royal parents, the youngster gave an insight into her favourite hobbies, with Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid, revealing: "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics.

"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like'," he continued.

Princess Charlotte loves gymnastics

It wouldn't be the first time that someone within the family has influenced Carole's Party Pieces designs as in an interview with SheerLuxe, Carole revealed it was in fact her daughter Princess Kate who helped to develop the first birthday and baby category of the company.

It was thanks to her daughter's fifth birthday party that the business idea was born, when Carole spotted a "gap in the market for partyware that wasn't too expensive". And she's been running the company ever since – we're sure grandma Carole throws the best parties!