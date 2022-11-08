Kristen Bell channels office-chic in designer pants and heels

Kristen Bell is beloved for her extroverted personality - so it comes as no surprise that even when she dons a paired-down look, she still makes a splash. The star sported a monochrome ensemble during a press tour for her latest movie The People We Hate at the Wedding and she served up office-chic for the occasion.

The 42-year-old looked mesmerizing but modest in a classic black round-neck knit bodysuit which she paired with some beautiful Elie Saab houndstooth pants. Featuring a high-waisted silhouette and a black and white print, the pants looked divine when teamed with some timeless black point-toe heels.

Kristen wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in a perfectly straightened style and opted for a natural yet camera-ready beauty blend. A flawless complexion, a subtle eyeliner flick and a nude lip highlighted her defined features.

The star's stylist Nicole Chavez took to social media to share her famous client's look with fans. She captioned the series of stylish snaps: "Polished press look for @kristenanniebell @alixnyc bodysuit and @eliesaabworld pants via @albrightfashionlibrary, paired with @adinareyter jewelry #nicolechavezstyle #kristenbell #thepeoplewehateatthewedding."

Kristen Bell looked striking in the designer pants

As expected, Kristen's fans adored her latest outfit and praised the actress for her minimalist aesthetic. "Obsessed" one user wrote, while another penned: "Queen." A third added: "So simple but gorgeous outfit," and a fourth agreed, noting: "She is perfection."

The star opted for a classic elegance

Kristen is known for her effervescent demeanor and lightheartedness – yet her style has recently taken a turn to the dark side and we are here for it. The actress recently attended the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles and looked beautiful in a black number for the occasion.

For the uplifting event, she slipped on an ebony-hued frock featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a rounded neckline, frayed hems, a high waistline and an asymmetrically cut skirt. A carefully curated cluster of silver drop chain earrings infused her sleek, moody look with a touch of decadent sparkle.

