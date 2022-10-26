Frankie Bridge amazes in £38 supermarket dress and knee-high boots The Loose Women star's look was flawless

Frankie Bridge is the queen of affordable fashion – and her latest killer look comes from none other than F&F at Tesco.

The 33-year-old Loose Women host modelled a gorgeous black midi dress on Instagram, looking radiant in the stylish £38 number. Frankie's bodycon dress featured a diagonal, asymmetric cut-out at the neck and flattering fluted sleeves. A cheeky side split offered a glimpse of her incredible knee-high croc boots.

The look was shared on the F&F Instagram account alongside the caption: "It's always a treat when you’ve got your hands on FW Bridge – with classic black dresses to pops of colour, at prices that are anything but spooky."

Shoppers were really feeling the latest look from Frankie, with one declaring: "I need this immediately." Another advised it was a savvy purchase for all body types and ages, commenting: "It's soooooo good. If you're curvier and don’t want it to cling. By a size up and it will skim your curves without being too clingy.

Frankie looked gorgeous in her F&F midi dress

"Doesn't matter your size or age it's perfect (I'm 50 and will wear this with over knee patent boots for night or trainers for day time.)"

It comes as little surprise seeing Frankie in a black midi dress as the star previously told HELLO! it's her go-to look as soon as the colder weather hits.

The Loose Women star has an array of black dresses in her wardrobe

"I'm a massive black midi dress fan," she told us. "I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now.

"I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery so it's perfect for Christmas."

Frankie is the queen of affordable high street fashion

Frankie always looks unbelievable in her high street finds, recently showcasing her flair for fashion in an eye-catching party jumpsuit from Warehouse.

The Saturdays singer rocked the 'Diamante Trim Plunge Corset Velvet Jumpsuit', which cost £47.40, and it looked so striking.

