Strictly's Tess Daly has a total Barbie moment in bodycon dress The star looked serene on screen

Tess Daly is a veteran when it comes to dazzling Strictly Come Dancing fans each Saturday night as she graces the ballroom alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman. Over the years, the star has donned a number of must-see evening ensembles – and her latest look mesmerised as per.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly commands attention in metallic mini dress

Tess beguiled in a bright pink dress that highlighted her athletic figure. The number epitomised the Barbiecore trend while drawing the eye - and she looked absolutely flawless. Tess' trusty stylist James Yardley paired eye-catching dress with a pair of black patent leather boots, making a seriously statement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in clips from her style evolution

She wore her platinum blonde hair styled in bouncy waves, thanking her trusty glam squad member Christian Vermaak for creating the look.

MORE: Tess Daly wows in striking combination at Strictly launch

In terms of makeup, a radiant blend courtesy of MUA Aimee Adams was the palette of choice for the star. A dewy complexion, glossy lip, defined contouring and a dusting of rosy blush accentuated her naturally pretty features.

Tess had a total Barbie moment in a bright pink midi dress

Her co-host Claudia stunned in an asymmetric sequin mini which complemented Tess' ravishing attire.

Last week, Tess upped her style game as she appeared on the beloved show wearing a vibrant yellow strapless gown. The striking number, which was designed by Rebecca Valance, retails at £345 and was paired with some silver heels for maximum wow-factor effect.

During the evening, Tess rubbed shoulders with equally well-dressed stars including Helen Skelton and Fleur East. The celebrity-studded dancefloor was truly a sight to behold.

Last week, Tess beguiled in a strapless yellow number

Tess recently took to Instagram to share some of her most iconic on-screen fashion moments through the years. Sharing clips from her style evolution, including an enchanting rainbow ballgown and a vampy velvet mini dress, Tess' proved her reign as one of the best-dressed ladies on TV.

Making her own take on the current TikTok trend: "How I feel about certain design choices with little to no explanation," a video that sees the user rating a chosen category, Tess shared several of her iconic outfits.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly wows in sparkly knee-high boots

"I’ve had some looks over the years," wrote the star in the caption. Tess looked unrecognisable in one photo, which pictured the mother-of-two donning a Cinderella-blue bustier encrusted with hundreds of rhinestones across a sweetheart neckline.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.