Strictly's Tess Daly is a vision in seriously bright figure-flattering dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly got it just right when she stepped onto the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor on Saturday night – she was a vision in a strapless gown.

SEE: Strictly's Tess Daly wows in sparkly knee-high boots

The statuesque mum-of-two wore a beautiful midi frock which featured a vibrant yellow colour and a leg split, and she looked radiant in the figure-flattering outfit put together by stylist James Yardley. Tess styled her gown with silver pointed-toe heels and her stylish ensemble was complete. As she rubbed shoulders with equally well-dressed stars including Helen Skelton and Fleur East the dancefloor was a sight to behold.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly dazzles in sequins

Tess' beauty look was as glamorous as ever with her long blonde hair in a straight style while she accentuated her features with glittering gold eyeshadow and long lashes.

Fashion fans kept a watchful eye on Instagram and as soon as Tess provided them with a sneak peek of her outfit for Saturday night, her fans rushed to comment and like the photos.

MORE: Tess Daly wows in striking combination at Strictly launch

PHOTO: Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in see-through black blouse

"Can you believe we're halfway through the series? Week 7 here we gooooo! @bbcstrictly Hair @christianvermaak, Makeup @aimeeadamsmakeup, Styling @jamesyardley," she wrote. "Beautiful dress looking stunning xxx," commented one, while a second wrote: "You look gorgeous Tess."

Shop the look:

Rebecca Vallance dress, £375, Net-A-Porter

Last Saturday brought a rather spooky episode of the hit BBC show and Tess amused fans with a video of herself frolicking about in a witches hat, rifling through the Strictly costume rails and really showing off her mischievous side – all while looking incredible in sparkly knee high boots!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.