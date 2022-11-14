Ivanka Trump's wedding guest dress is a famous copy - did you spot it? This is incredible…

Former United States President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany married her longtime partner Michael Boulos at the weekend and we really loved looking at the stunning wedding photographs.

Tiffany's half-sister Ivanka was one of several bridesmaids, and they all wore various blue grecian-style gowns that looked beautiful.

Ivanka's dress was actually identified online as a fashion copy of a very famous film star's number. It was Grace Kelly! The actress wore an incredibly similar style in the smash hit 1955 movie To Catch a Thief and we think you will agree; it's uncanny! It has the same ruched bodice and vibrant two-tone colourway, as well as an ethereal cape. It even had the same jewelled spaghetti straps. Wow!

Sharing a picture alongside her sibling, the mother-of-three said: "When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten.

"Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace - attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!"

Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief

The happy couple had their ceremony at Mar-A-Lago - Trump's private members clubs - in Florida, and the night before the family shared pictures of Tiffany with her father and mother, Marla Maples.

Tiffany's dress wore a sparkling long-sleeved gown with a low crew neck by supreme designer Elie Saab and she kept her blonde hair long and loose with gorgeous styled curls.

