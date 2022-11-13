Michelle Keegan wows fans in stunning strapless bikini The former Coronation Street star is so glam

Michelle Keegan shared some sun-soaked snapshots from Dubai on Instagram. The actress looked gorgeous in a bronze strapless bikini top as she posed for photos she shared on the social media site on Sunday.

Posting one shot to her Stories, the fabulous star could be seen smiling for the camera, with a cream sarong tied around her waist.

She also wore a straw hat and sunglasses to protect herself against the heat and carried a brown handbag. Her long brunette locks were swept to the side in a chic plait.

The former Coronation Street star also shared a snap of herself to her grid that showed her with a hat pulled low over her eyes, which she jokingly captioned "Sun-day roast," in tribute to the blazing heat.

Her fans went wild for the images, rushing to share their envy about her trip as well as praise for how incredible she looked.

"Bliss x," one wrote while another agreed: "Looks gorgeous there and you look amazing". A third fan simply commented: "Oh my," and a fourth teased: "Stop melting my phone!!"

Michelle wowed in her two-piece look

Michelle is always so glam whatever the situation, and she pulled out all the stops again for a fabulous night out last weekend.

The Our Girl actress rocked a delightful denim corset, which hugged her curves and showed off her incredibly toned arms.

She teamed it with a pair of low-rise denim jeans and looked sensational as she posed for a mirror selfie in a very swish establishment.

The star travelled to Dubai

The Manchester-born star also shared an up-close snapshot of herself, sporting impeccable makeup and her long lustrous mane in a half-up, half-down style.

She also added a beaded choker with a shell attached to it. The actress always sports a flawless beauty look alongside her chic outfits, and previously HELLO!: "I love Jessica Alba... I feel like she's really natural, and I love her style."

