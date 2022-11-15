Kate Hudson steals the show in dazzling sheer gown alongside Goldie Hawn The star attended the premiere of her film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kate Hudson stole the show at the LA premiere of her new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in LA on Monday night.

The 43-year-old looked sensational in a sparkling, beaded gown by Elie Saab that featured sheer panels and a cut-out back as she was joined on the red carpet by her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and her mom Goldie Hawn.

Kate's flowy dress dazzled under the lights thanks to the pearlescent sequins and silver crystals that were encrusted all over. It also featured a high neckline and wide floor-length sleeves in dark beige silk tulle.

The Almost Famous actress kept the attention on her dress by opting for a simple pair of earrings and wearing her long blonde hair in a sleek chignon.

Goldie appeared to be very impressed by her daughter's attire and was pictured playing around with the sleeves on Kate's dress in-between posing for sweet mother-daughter photos.

The Overboard star also looked beautiful, wearing a black satin blouse underneath a chic black coat with silver embroidery. She teamed her look with fitted black pants and complemented her jacket by adding a pair of metallic silver boots.

Kate's dress was exquisite

The duo also posed for photos with Kate's fiancé Danny, who looked wedding-ready in a smart black tux and bowtie.

Kate and Danny announced their engagement on 13 September 2021. However, she recently revealed she has "no idea" when she will finally walk down the aisle.

Speaking of her wedding preparations, Kate admitted: "We have no idea," before sharing her excitement for when the big day does arrive. "We can't wait but no, not yet."

Kate was joined by her fiance Danny and her mom Goldie Hawn

Teasing her wedding day, Kate added to Access Hollywood in September: "It's coming… but not yet."

Kate and Danny first started dating in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23.

They've been together for six years now and share four-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

