Kate Hudson smoulders in mini dress to debut unreal new look The actress has seriously switched up her look!

Kate Hudson enamoured fans on Thursday, taking to Instagram to unveil her seriously glamorous new look debuted on the cover of VOGUE Greece.

Posing up a storm, the Hollywood actress rocked a bejewelled animal-print catsuit and puffball mini skirt, emblazoned with rainbow-hued leopard spots and a glittering gold overlay. Kate accessorized with an oversized chunky gold chain and an eclectic collection of garish rings - but it was her hair that seriously caught our attention.

Kate, 43, debuted a platinum blonde bob to complement her avant-garde fashion ensemble. The Fabletics founder smouldered in a timeless red lip, honey-hued bronzer and fierce cat-eye eyeliner.

The mother-of-three shared another look from her editorial shoot, levelling up her look in a kitsch hooded bubblegum pink coat. Adding retro platform white heels and Hepburn-inspired white gloves, the Hollywood socialite enchanted fans with her flirty and feminine prowess.

Kate commanded attention with her striking new look

"The only way to roll calls," Kate wrote in the caption. "LOVED THIS SHOOT SO MUCH! The team was amazing and we had a blast playing! THANK YOU @voguegreece OUT NOW!!!"

Fans rushed to flood the comments with compliments for Kate's effortlessly glamorous new look. "Kate is always breaking the Internet," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Could you be more beautiful? I doubt it!"

The actress never fails to disappoint with her daring fashion looks

"You have such great energy. Lovely," quipped a third fan, while another wrote: "I see Goldie Hawn here!" Kate is often likened to her mom, fellow actress Goldie Hawn, and the mother-daughter duo share the most wholesome relationship.

The two actresses not only look alike, but also revel in their closeness. Earlier this month, Kate took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her mother, alongside the caption: "Mama G appreciation post cause she just so damn cute #lovemymama #daughterday #luckydaughter."

Goldie rarely gives interviews, but whenever she does, she's quick to mention her doting affection for her children and grandchildren.

The award-winning actress told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

