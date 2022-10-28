Kate Hudson dazzles in figure-hugging bodysuit

Kate Hudson looked sensational on Thursday when she shared a snippet from her latest shoot with Vogue Greece - and you won't believe how incredible she looked.

MORE: Kate Hudson's son pays heartfelt tribute to famous mum

The star was spotted in a stunning full-length jumpsuit featuring the most glamorous black and yellow floral pattern. The stylish ensemble extended all the way to the star's fingers and her look was complete with a pillar box red lipstick.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

Captioning the video on Instagram, the star penned: "@voguegreece OUT NOW," alongside two blue love hearts.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares sweet nickname her family give her

MORE: Kate Hudson makes rare comment about childhood with Goldie Hawn

The ultra-stylish all-in-one wasn't the only fabulous look featured in the clip as the star could also be spotted slipping into a black lace stocking which she wore with a brown fur coat. Kate also rocked a strapless red mini-dress that featured a large structured embellishment.

Kate was a vision

Friends and fans took to the comments section of the incredible update. One fan wrote: "Beautiful girl." A second replied: "Yesssss," alongside two flame emojis.

A third said: "This girl is on fire." A fourth added: "So gorgeous."

The stylish update comes just after the star shared another look from the incredible campaign, this time showing off a major hair transformation.

The star was a vision

The Hollywood actress debuted the new look whilst rocking a bejewelled animal-print catsuit and puffball mini skirt, emblazoned with rainbow-hued leopard spots and a glittering gold overlay.

Her platinum blonde bob perfectly complemented her avant-garde fashion ensemble. The Fabletics founder smouldered in a timeless red lip, honey-hued bronzer and fierce cat-eye eyeliner.

"The only way to roll calls," Kate wrote in the caption. "LOVED THIS SHOOT SO MUCH! The team was amazing and we had a blast playing! THANK YOU @voguegreece OUT NOW!!!"

Fans couldn't get enough of Kate's effortlessly glamorous new look. "Kate is always breaking the Internet," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Could you be more beautiful? I doubt it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.