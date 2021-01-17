Kate Hudson shares adorable milestone with mini-me daughter Rani Goldie Hawn's daughter is a doting mum herself

Kate Hudson shared the sweetest family photo to Instagram on Sunday.

The actress and Fabletics founder posted a photo which showed her lying on her back on a white yoga mat.

She looked casual yet glam in pink striped workout gear, while her two-year-old daughter Rani lay on top of her and the pair cuddled.

The little girl looked cuter than ever in a pair of pink footsie pyjamas with a llama print, and she and her Kate both seemed very serene as they lay with their eyes closed.

Kate's phone was set to one side of the pair, apparently playing a track from a meditation app.

The Oscar winner pointed out in her caption that the moment marked a sweet milestone for little Rani.

She wrote: "Meditating with my girl. She made it a good 10 seconds! Sunday milestone ;)."

Kate shared the sweet photo to Instagram

The star's fans were full of praise for the fact that she and Rani were enjoying the relaxing activity together.

"That 10 seconds is an enormous amount of peace in that mommy-daughter snuggle," one wrote.

Others added: "Too cute," and: "Precious."

A fourth commented: "10 seconds FTW."

Another of the Mother's Day star's followers commented on the similarity between Kate and her daughter, writing: "She is your mini [heart emoji]."

The star is a devoted mum to Rani and her two sons

The 41-year-old has often been compared to her glamorous actress mother, Goldie Hawn, and it looks like Kate's daughter will experience the same thing!

Goldie previously told Australian Women's Weekly that she loves being a mother and grandmother, saying: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

Kate also dotes on her two sons: Ryder, 17, and Bingham, nine.

