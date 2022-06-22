Kate Hudson sizzles in sensational white bikini in new photos The actress made sure all eyes were on her

Kate Hudson puts in the hours at the gym - and it shows. The actress and daughter of Goldie Hawn pulled out all the stops for an Instagram post in which she was wearing an incredible white bikini.

Kate showed off her washboard stomach and long legs in the high-waisted bottoms and matching bikini top.

She paired the swimwear with strappy, Stuart Weitzman high-heels and her long hair was worn in casual waves.

WATCH: Kate Hudson looks gorgeous in a string bikini for a hike

"From bikini to LBD. Perfect shoe for a summer quick change @stuartweitzman," she wrote alongside the clip which also saw her changing into a little black dress.

Kate's Instagram is a testament to how hard she works to stay in shape, and she manages to make time for fitness alongside being a mom and a career woman.

The star has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart, since she was 19 years old, but even when she's not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

Kate modeled the bikini and heels perfectly

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she's always keeping her fitness fresh.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I'll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates.

Kate makes time for workouts even as a busy mom-of-three

"Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I'm back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

Kate also eats a healthy, balanced diet but insists she doesn't obsess over it.

"When people talk about dieting, I'm just like, OMG, relax," she added. "If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I'll do that, like once a week where I'm not thinking about it. I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

It's good to know even Kate cuts herself some slack from time to time!

