Melania Trump has a Princess Kate moment in printed shirt and pencil skirt

Melania Trump accompanied her husband Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday. The event marked Trump formally entering the 2024 US presidential race, making official what he's been teasing for months – and for the occasion, Melania channeled the Princess of Wales.

Melania, 52, sported a navy and cream polka dot button-down shirt, which she paired with a white, knee-length pencil skirt. A pair of simple white, point-toe heels completed her autumnal attire, which, knowing her love for a dotty print, Princess Kate would approve of.

The former First Lady wore her caramel hair down loose in large bouncing curls and showcased a glammed-up beauty blend, consisting of a honey-toned complexion, thick mascara, and a dusting of blush.

Her outfit complemented that of her husband's; a sharp navy white, white shirt and red tie, meticulously worn to symbolize the colors of the American flag.

The couple greeted fans at the event where Trump made the announcement that he will run in the 2024 election, nearly two years after inspiring Capitol riot. The controversial politician said: " In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

The Trump family does not hold back when it comes to their wedding fashion – just take Melania's recent outfit for proof. As the former US President and the American model celebrated his daughter Tiffany's nuptials with Michael Boulos, they were pictured swaying on the dancefloor with Tiffany's stepmother wearing what appeared to be a daring skirt and crop top.

