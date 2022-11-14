Donald Trump's wife Melania rocks waist-cinching gown to stepdaughter's 20-acre nuptials

The Trump family does not hold back when it came to their wedding fashion – just take Donald Trump's wife Melania's latest outfit for proof!

As the former US President and the American model celebrated his daughter Tiffany's nuptials with Michael Boulos, they were pictured swaying on the dancefloor with Tiffany's stepmother wearing what appeared to be a daring skirt and crop top.

On closer inspection, the former FLOTUS highlighted her trim figure with a pastel pink, floor-length gown finished with a waist-defining brown belt, styling her hair in glamorous curls. Photos shared by Ivanka on Instagram show Melania posing alongside the bride, who rocked a dazzling sparkly wedding dress, and her family.

Tiffany's mother Marla Maples looked striking in a purple one-shouldered gown while Ivanka rocked a long blue dress with draped detailing and a fitted waist – a look that was reportedly copied from Grace Kelly's one in To Catch A Thief.

Melania was pictured with Tiffany Trump on her wedding day

Next to a series of photos of the big day, which included one of Donald walking Tiffany down the aisle in a black tuxedo, Ivanka gushed: "When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten.

"Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!"

Tiffany and Michael got engaged at the White House

It wasn't long before her followers commented on all of their outfits, with one remarking: "Flawless Trump women!!" Others, meanwhile, remarked on the relationship between Tiffany and her stepmother.

"What a beautiful wedding. The picture with Marla and Melania in it is stunning," penned one follower, while a second replied: "It’s a beautiful thing to see - I have a stepmother that I wouldn’t let into any of my wedding pictures haha. But I really love seeing this - it’s actually telling of a solid family."

Tiffany and Michael tied the knot on 12 November at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private member's club in Palm Beach, Florida, which is set in 20 acres of landscaped gardens and boasts ocean views, plus picturesque wedding ceremony locations such as the Grand Ballroom and the White & Gold Ballroom.

The couple met in 2017 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece, before Michael proposed in January 2021, announcing the news a day before her father left office.

