Salma Hayek stuns in slinky dress with a revealing twist The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress looked incredible

Salma Hayek put her curves front and center in the most spectacular dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday.

TRENDING NOW: Chris Hemsworth confides in GMA star after devastating health revelation

The 56-year-old looked phenomenal wearing a red draped corset dress by Vivienne Westwood that featured a plunging neckline and cinched waist that showcased her hourglass figure. Salma's satin frock was also adorned with a matching bow that drew attention to her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek parties in tiny red-hot bikini

Making sure she didn't distract from her figure-hugging gown, Salma kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of purple droplet earrings.

She wore her hair down in loose curls but made sure to keep it tucked behind her ears to highlight her bare chest and added a dark smokey eye and a nude lip.

TRENDING NOW: Joanna Gaines shares rare video of son amid upsetting family change – sparks major reaction

TRENDING NOW: Al Roker breaks silence following absence on Today

Salma is a master when it comes to red carpet dressing and showcasing her best features. Earlier this month she turned heads again wearing another low-cut gown to the LACMA Art and Film Gala.

The actress stunned on the carpet in an iridescent floor-length gown in an ombre shade of emerald green that faded into a glistening rose gold.

Salma looked incredible in her Vivienne Westwood gown

It featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline with gathered fabric and a lace layer underneath and was paired with matching gloves and sequined straps.

Salma shared photographs of the outfit on her social media page and was quickly inundated with praise and flame emojis galore.

One fan said: "Oh my goddess," while another added: "Salma Hayek, may your beauty always endure." A third gushed: "This is gorgeous!!!!!!"

Salma accessorized with droplet earrings

Salma sure knows how to stop fans in their tracks with her looks. Last month she attended Paris Fashion Week and really went all out.

For Balenciaga's Summer 2023 presentation, she opted for quite the edgy look, fitting right into the brand's latest style vision.

Salma took to Instagram to share her style choice for the event, which consisted of a black, sheer long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, layered with a leather corset, which she wore with rolled-up black sweatpants.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.