Salma Hayek isn't one to shy away from turning some serious heads on the red carpet, and her appearance at the LACMA Art and Film Gala was definitely one for the books.

The actress stunned on the carpet in an iridescent floor-length gown in an ombre shade of emerald green that faded into a glistening rose gold.

It featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline with gathered fabric and a lace layer underneath and was paired with matching gloves and sequined straps.

Salma shared photographs of the outfit on her social media page that highlighted her hourglass figure while also showing off the light make-up, wavy hair, and minimal jewelry paired with the look.

"Thank you @alessandro_michele for my beautiful dress and gloves. A very appropriate piece of art for the Gucci LACMA Art + Film Gala," she simply wrote.

Quickly the actress was inundated with praise and flame emojis galore as Vanessa Hudgens even commented: "Stuuuuuunnning as alwaysss," and Joan Smalls wrote: "What a beauty."

A fan said: "Oh my goddess," while another added: "Salma Hayek, may your beauty always endure," and a third gushed: "This is gorgeous!!!!!!"

Salma looked oh-so glamorous in her iridescent ombre gown

Several other major stars were in attendance at the Gala posing alongside Salma, including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Billie Eilish, and Elton John with husband David Furnish.

However, it was also date night for the Oscar-nominated star as her husband François-Henri Pinault also joined her at the event.

He complimented her well by keeping it simple in a sleek navy blue suit with a black satin trim as they posed hand-in-hand on the carpet.

The outing comes days after Salma shared a glimpse inside her lavish home with her incredible set-up for Día de Muertos aka Day of the Dead celebration.

François-Henri joined his wife on the LACMA carpet

Consisting of an altar filled to the brim with skull masks, family photos, and colorful decorations, the actress posed alongside the representation of an important day in her culture.

