Salma Hayek is the picture of elegance in sumptuous velvet dress The star looked beautiful in all-black

Salma Hayek celebrated Diwali in style as she posed for a serene snap looking radiant in velvet. The House of Gucci actress delighted fans with her uplifting post – in addition to her timeless choice of attire.

Salma, 56, looked beautiful in a simple yet sophisticated velvet dress featuring long sleeves and a V-neck silhouette. She wore her raven tresses down loose in natural curls and opted for an understated beauty blend.

A plump mauve lip, a glowing skin tone, a subtle smoky eye and a flutter of mascara highlighted the Hollywood star's naturally striking features.

Salma took to social media to share the sweet post with her 21.9 million followers. She captioned the image: "Happy Diwali. Shubh Deepavali #india #lights."

Salma looked beautiful in black velvet

Fans and celebrity friends loved Salma's lowkey aesthetic and were quick to note their positive thoughts about her outfit under the post. "Happy Diwali beautiful," one user wrote, while another added: "Super pretty." A third penned: "Extraordinary," while a fourth agreed, commenting: "You are so gorgeous," with a love heart emoji.

The actress never fails to enchant with her outfit choices

Salma sure knows how to stop fans in their tracks with her looks, and as she attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, she really went all out.

The star gave a glimpse into her fashion week experience, and the ultra-glamorous spot she has to get ready in for all the shows. For Balenciaga's Summer 2023 presentation, she opted for quite the edgy look, fitting right into the brand's latest style vision.

Salma knows how to turn out a dazzling dark ensemble

Salma took to Instagram to share with fans her style choice for the event, which consisted of a black, sheer long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, layered with a leather corset, which she wore with rolled-up black sweatpants.

Going for a dark and futuristic kind of vibe, the actress had silver eyeshadow across her lids, tousled her hair simply with some stray braids throughout, and topped the look off with Y2K style black sunglasses.

