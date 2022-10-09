Salma Hayek turns heads in neon mini skirt during star-studded red carpet event The Frida star has a fabulous sense of style

Salma Hayek always looks stunning whatever she wears, and opted for a bold new look during her latest red carpet appearance.

The Frida actress was one of the many stars to attend the Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths screening at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

Stepping out at the glitzy event, Salma dressed to impress in a neon blouse and matching mini skirt, which she teamed with black boots and a black blazer.

Salma wore her brunette hair up in a chic top knot, and wore her makeup natural with a smokey eye and nude lip to complete her look.

Also in attendance at the event was Jodie Turner-Smith, who wowed in a black dress with cut-out detailing.

Salma travels a lot for work but is primarily based in London, where she has a beautiful family home.

Salma Hayek looked stunning in a neon mini skirt and matching top

The Hollywood star is married to Francois Henri Pinault and the couple share teenage daughter Valentina.

While Valentina was kept out of the spotlight as a child, she is now attending more and more public events with her famous mom, and even sat in the audience during Salma's interview on Ellen last year, where she opened up about their unique living situation.

The mother-of-one had been telling Ellen that their home is haunted. "It's not [haunted] like before," said Salma. "I didn't see these but somebody didn't want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself, and he wouldn't go to the third floor because he saw..."

The Frida star was joined by her husband Francois Henri Pinault

She added: "Lights go on and off, or the doors and windows open and close. I've seen some of it." Valentina was then asked to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

