Joanna Gaines' rare video of son amid upcoming family change delights fans The Fixer Upper star has five kids with husband Chip Gaines

Joanna Gaines is a doting mom to five children aged between 17 and four – and time is flying by fast as her youngest son Crew proved during an appearance in her latest video.

The Fixer Upper star is preparing for a challenging change to her family dynamic when her eldest son Drake moves out of the family's home to attend college – and now her youngest son is showing her just how quickly he is growing up.

Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, Joanna shared a heart-melting video of the four-year-old working on a birthday card for his dad, Chip Gaines.

In the clip, Crew has written letters across an index card alongside some sweet drawings and can be heard 'reading' his message to his dad aloud.

Explaining what the card says to his mom, Crew reads out: "I love you, Dad. I really love you and I hope you wanna fish." He then added another letter and read out the 'sentence' again, saying: "I love you, Dad, I hope I wanna fish with you."

Repeating the action, Crew said: "I love you Dad. I really hope that I wanna go fish with," pausing to add another letter before concluding, "you!"

Joanna and Chip have been married for 19 years

Joanna's fans were blown away by Crew's ability and rushed to the comment section of the post to share their feelings.

"Oh my goodness! As a former elementary teacher who has taught kids to read and write, this melts my heart!! Keep this video forever!!!! replied one.

Joanna and Chip have five children

A second said: "Cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time. Have watched lots of littles write over the years. First time I've seen one add letters to equal their words!" A third added: "Omgggggggg as a mother & preschool teacher my heart is bursting."

A fourth added: "I cannot even express in words how much joy seeing this adorable son of yours writing a heartfelt note to his dad."

